د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

MaltaPost Faces €10,000 Fine For Late Deliveries Of Local Mail

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

MaltaPost has been issued a €10,159 fine by the Malta Communications Authority (MCA) for being late with the delivery of local single piece mail.

The postal service company is required to reach a 95% target for next-day delivery on single piece mail and bulk mail.

MaltaPost fell short of this target with regards to the delivery of single piece mail throughout the financial year October 2018 to September 2019, with only 93.21% of such deliveries being made on time.

Conversely, the target was met with regards to the delivery of bulk mail, with 95.38% of such deliveries being made on time.

“The MCA as the regulatory watchdog for the postal services is committed to ensure that quality standards are met,” MCA CEO Jesmond Bugeja said. “We will take action when companies fall short.”

Customers who encounter difficulties with their postal service are encouraged to contact the customer care of their respective provider. In case their matter remains unresolved, they can contact the MCA at customercare@mca.org.mt.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: ‘I Am So Grateful’: Underpaid Worker Orlando Speaks Out After An Outpouring Of Support From Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK