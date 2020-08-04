MaltaPost Faces €10,000 Fine For Late Deliveries Of Local Mail

MaltaPost has been issued a €10,159 fine by the Malta Communications Authority (MCA) for being late with the delivery of local single piece mail.

The postal service company is required to reach a 95% target for next-day delivery on single piece mail and bulk mail.

MaltaPost fell short of this target with regards to the delivery of single piece mail throughout the financial year October 2018 to September 2019, with only 93.21% of such deliveries being made on time.

Conversely, the target was met with regards to the delivery of bulk mail, with 95.38% of such deliveries being made on time.

“The MCA as the regulatory watchdog for the postal services is committed to ensure that quality standards are met,” MCA CEO Jesmond Bugeja said. “We will take action when companies fall short.”

Customers who encounter difficulties with their postal service are encouraged to contact the customer care of their respective provider. In case their matter remains unresolved, they can contact the MCA at customercare@mca.org.mt.

