Maltanese? New Showtime Series On Trump And Russia Mentions Malta In The Weirdest Way

A new political series on possible collusion between Russian agents and the Donald Trump campaign to get him elected in 2016 features an interesting Malta (or Maltiner) reference.

The Comey Rule is all about how former FBI head James Comey had investigated the Trump-Russia saga, based on Comey’s memoir A Higher Loyalty. The controversial two-part series on Showtime follows Comey in the run-up to the 2016 US election – and one scene hits particularly close to home.

Sat at an upscale bar, the Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos chats with Australian diplomat Alexander Downer, with the show saying this happened “Eight Months Before Election Day”.

During these conversations, which were regularly brought up in the following years as evidence of Russian collusion, a certain Maltese man is mentioned… as well as some special attempts at saying “Maltese”.