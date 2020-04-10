Malta Working On New Strategy For Old People’s Homes As Resident And Carers Test Positive For Virus

An elderly resident of St Vincent de Paul tested positive for COVID-19 today

New containment measures are in the pipeline to reduce the risk of the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading in old people’s homes, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

“Most old people’s homes implemented a lockdown from very early on, but once the staff started changing, we saw some [residents and staff] testing positive,” Gauci said at today’s press conference. “Our advantage is that we’re identifying these cases early on and we’re working with old people’s homes on a strategy to strengthen our measures intended to help these people, who are most vulnerable to the virus.”

Malta banned all visits to old people’s homes shortly after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed last month but some residents have still contracted the virus, ostensibly through the home’s staff.

Earlier this week, a 92-year-old resident of Dar Sant’ Anna in Gozo died, shortly after testing positive for COVID-19. Today, an 88-year-old resident of St Vincent de Paul and two carers at the Zammit Clapp elderly home tested positive.

Asked whether the health authorities will undertake a mass swab testing exercise for everyone who lives and works at old people’s homes, Gauci noted that a person who tests negative one day could still catch the virus the following day.

“The best containment strategy is to implement infection control measures at homes and to find symptomatic cases instantly,” she said. “If someone with the virus abides by safe distancing, hand hygiene and protective equipment measures, then that will reduce the chances of passing the virus to a resident.”