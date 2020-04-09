Malta Will Start Reimbursing Salaries Next Week, ‘Will Be One Of First Countries In The World To Do So’

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri at today’s press conference

Maltese employers will start receiving money from the government to reimburse staff salaries for the months of March and April next week, with Malta Enterprise stating that Malta will become one of the first countries in the world to actually process these payments.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said 12,885 companies have applied for the wage supplement scheme so far, requesting salary payments for 62,776 employees.

“We’re talking about an investment of €100 million in direct salaries to workers, a sign of trust in our workers and our people,” he said. “Our message [to employers] is clear that you were key in building our strong economy and the government will now support you to safeguard as many jobs as possible.”

“We’ll be one of the first governments in the world to release payments to workers through a wage supplement scheme,” Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia added.