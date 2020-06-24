د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Will Resume Community Services For The Elderly Next Week

All community services for elderly people and people with disabilities will resume on 1st July.

These services include daycare centres, daycare centres for people with dementia, night shelters and Silver-T transport services.

The Silver-T transport service for the elderly can be booked as early as June 25th by calling 21695544.

The decision to reintroduce these services came after the Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing and Persons with Disability met with public health authorities.

As with other public services, these services will fall under the guidelines of public health authorities put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malta will repeal its public health emergency on 1st July, which means that the airport and ports will open and the 75 person ban on public gatherings will be lifted.

Malta confirmed no new COVID-19 cases yesterday, the first time since the start of the pandemic it has registered two consecutive days with no new cases.

