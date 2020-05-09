Malta Will Publish Its Institutional Reforms Plans Within The Next Two Weeks

“We are committed to implementing these reforms and we’re going to return to the Venice Commission with an unprecedented reforms package.”

“Since I was appointed minister in mid-January, I haven’t stopped working on reforms that are within the parameters of what the Venice Commission had proposed in December 2018 and what Franco Debono had proposed when he was an MP,” Zammit Lewis said on yesterday’s edition of Lovin Malta’s show #CovidCalls.

Malta will unveil plans to improve its institutions within the next two weeks, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has confirmed.

A number of institutional reforms the Venice Commission had proposed in December 2018 have already been implemented. The Attorney General’s roles of state attorney and public prosecutor have been split, while a competitive process has been announced for the appointment of the next police commissioner.

The Venice Commission had also proposed higher salaries for MPs and limitations on their appointments to official bodies, as well as new powers to the President of the Republic. Notably, the Venice Commission proposed that the President, and not the Prime Minister, should get the final say on who should be appointed judges and magistrates following their recommendation by the Judicial Appointments Committee.

Zammit Lewis said he will consult with Franco Debono, shadow justice and constitutional reforms ministers Jason Azzopardi and Chris Said, as well as NGO Repubblika.

However, he was more lukewarm with regards Pieter Omtzigt, the Dutch MP who the Council of Europe had appointed as rapporteur on the rule of law in Malta and who recently complained that the government was refusing to show him its plans for institutional reforms.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant but the first people I’ll consult will be those three [Azzopardi, Said and Debono] because we’re a sovereign country,” he said. “I’ll speak to Pieter Omtzigt when I need to but we know what we need to do and let’s not think of Omtzigt as someone with a bible in his hands who tells us what to do.”