Malta Will Lift Public Health Emergency On 30th June

Malta has set a date for when it will lift its public health emergency, along with other COVID-19 restrictions.

A legal notice signed by Health Minister Chris Fearne, along with Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, has set 30th of June as the date when Malta will officially repeal its public health emergency.

The legal notice also repeals the closure of schools, suspension of organised events and the 75 person ban on public gatherings.

However, schools are expected to reopen in September as usual.

Malta has formally been in a public health emergency since 7th March in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Robert Abela announced last Sunday that Malta will move out of its public health emergency soon.

On the 1st of July, Malta will also open its airport to a number of safe travel countries with the intent of opening to other destinations on the 15th of July.

Although practically all of Malta’s COVID-19 measures will be lifted, Health Minister Chris Fearne is still urging people to maintain social distancing even at weddings and summer feasts.

