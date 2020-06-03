Malta will allow up to 75 people to gather in public, Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

Taking questions at a press briefing this afternoon, Prof. Gauci said that while mass events still cannot take place, the legal notice imposing a six-person limit on public gatherings will be lifted on Friday.

Events can take place but will be capped at 75 people and Prof. Gauci stated that social distancing guidelines will still apply.