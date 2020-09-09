د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Was The Only EU Country To Register An Increase In Employment From April To June

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta was the only European Union member state to register an increase in employment from April to June 2020, Eurostat statistics show.

Throughout the second quarter of 2020, i.e. from April to. June, employment in persons decreased in all other member states when compared to the previous quarter.

Whilst the largest decreases were recorded in Spain (-7.5%), Ireland (-6.1%), Hungary (-5.3%), and Estonia (-5.1%), Malta saw an increase of 0.6%.

Back in July, the Maltese government celebrated its success in fighting against the rise in unemployment that resulted from COVID-19.

Towards the end of June, the number of persons registered for employment fell to 4,270, from the total of 4,409.

This equated to a 3% decrease in the number of persons seeking employment through Jobsplus.

What do you make of these numbers?

READ NEXT: A Quarter Million People Travelled Through Malta's Airport In August

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK