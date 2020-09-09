Malta Was The Only EU Country To Register An Increase In Employment From April To June

Malta was the only European Union member state to register an increase in employment from April to June 2020, Eurostat statistics show.

Throughout the second quarter of 2020, i.e. from April to. June, employment in persons decreased in all other member states when compared to the previous quarter.

Whilst the largest decreases were recorded in Spain (-7.5%), Ireland (-6.1%), Hungary (-5.3%), and Estonia (-5.1%), Malta saw an increase of 0.6%.

Back in July, the Maltese government celebrated its success in fighting against the rise in unemployment that resulted from COVID-19.

Towards the end of June, the number of persons registered for employment fell to 4,270, from the total of 4,409.

This equated to a 3% decrease in the number of persons seeking employment through Jobsplus.

