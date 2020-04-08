Malta Vet Association Publishes COVID-19 Advice For Concerned Pet Owners

Malta’s Veterinary Association have published a set of guidelines in response to pet owners’ concerns about COVID-19.

Although current research shows no evidence of pets and livestock transmitting the virus to people, there have been some cases globally of animals testing positive for it.

Two dogs in Hong Kong tested positive without showing clinical symptoms, as did a cat in Belgium whose owner was infected, suggesting environmental contamination. More recently two tigers in a Brooklyn Zoo seem to have contracted the virus.

“It is possible for animals to act as fomites (objects or materials that can carry infection on their surface like a mobile phone or a door handle) so contact with people who do not live in the same household should also be avoided,” the association said.

The association advises pet owners to avoid contact with people who don’t live in the same household, to practice good hand hygiene if handling someone else’s animals.

In the case that you feel unwell, you should avoid close contact with your pets, and wash your hands regularly when handling them and their food.

Animals belonging to those in quarantine or have contracted COVID-19 should be kept indoors, as the virus may still be present on the pet’s coat. In the case that your animal experiences signs of respiratory illness, you should inform your veterinarian who will guide you, and before taking them to a clinic, be sure to inform them if you feel unwell, in quarantine or test positive for COVID-19 to avoid spreading the virus.

In terms of testing there are no commercial testing facilities for pets as of yet, and major health organisations advise against this as humans are the main source of transmission.

