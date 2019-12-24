Malta Uses Sicilian Energy Because It Is ‘Cheaper’, Report States As Enemalta Warns Of Possible Further Power Cuts

Malta relies on Sicilian electricity because it is cheaper than using electricity from Malta’s own power stations, a report by Reuters has stated.

The report comes after Malta was plunged into a pre-Christmas national power cut yesterday, and Enemalta warns that Malta may still experience more unplanned power cuts as the interconnector between Malta and Sicily remains damaged.

“Malta’s own power stations have enough capacity to meet demand, but Enemalta usually relies on most of its supply from Sicily because it is cheaper. Turning on power generators when the undersea cable fails takes several hours,” the Reuters report stated.

The Malta–Sicily interconnector is a submarine power cable that connects the local power grid with the Italian Transmission Network managed by Terna as part of the European continental grid.

After the nationwide blackout that struck yesterday morning, it is also being reported that – as we all saw yesterday – turning on the national generators when the interconnector fails can take several hours.

It then takes further time for the power to reach each locality, as electricity returns slowly to each area.