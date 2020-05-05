د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Urges Pope To Let Migrant Family Live With Him As ‘Gesture Of Solidarity’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Maltese government has officially asked Pope Francis to let a migrant family live with him in a letter to the Vatican.

“This would serve as a motivational reminder for other bigger states to carry their fair share of the burden which Malta is disproportionately facing,” Foreign Affairs minister Evarist Bartolo told the Times of Malta.

The request came in a “note verbale” diplomatic message where the government highlights the challenges the island is facing with a seemingly endless stream of migrants coming towards Europe.

The government said housing a migrant family would be a “gesture of solidarity” that might influence other EU countries to carry their fair share of the migrant burden and “lessen human suffering”.

The letter comes as migrants are being kept on a Captain Morgan vessel in the middle of the ocean awaiting an EU response, and the country closes its ports to vessels amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

Recently, popular TV host Peppi Azzopardi had said he would be inviting a migrant family into his home and urged others to do so, a pledge that garnered him praise as well as harsh criticism from Maltese people.

Would you open your home up to a migrant family to show solidarity with your fellow humans? Let us know in the comments below.

READ NEXT: You Can Officially Name Your Child Ġorġ For The First Time Ever In Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK