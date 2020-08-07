Malta University’s Freshers’ Week Cancelled Following ‘Volatility’ In COVID-19 Spike

University’s welcoming events for new students at freshers’ week will be cancelled, student council KSU announced due to the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.

This was decided following the ban on mass events. In an email to student representatives, KSU President Matthew Xuereb said the decision came “following the recent rise in cases and the evident volatility of the COVID-19 pandemic in Malta”.

This edition of freshers’ week was set to take place between the 19th and 23rd October for students to network and familiarise themselves with the campus, system and students of the University.

However, it was not dismissed by the council that it might be organized without any physical gatherings.

“I understand this drastic measure will affect many student organisations, as KSU we are doing our best to find a safe alternative for all. Should the situation in the second semester improve, an alternative opportunity similar to Freshers’ week in that period will be considered,” KSU President Matthew Xuereb explained.

There were 49 new cases of COVID-19 discovered in the last 24 hours, one of the largest daily rises of patients since the outbreak began in March.