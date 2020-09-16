Malta Union Of Teachers Wants Schools To Remain Closed: ‘Too Many Unanswered Questions’

Malta Union of Teacher (MUT) is requesting the postponement of the physical reopening of all educational institutions in light of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

These include state, church, independent, pre-compulsory, compulsory, post-secondary, and tertiary educational institutions.

MUT is also requesting that all schools be certified as compliant with the respective protocols by competent authorities before they accept students.

“The MUT is not satisfied that the implementation of measures proposed for schools will protect effectively the health and safety of all concerned,” the union said.

“There are still too many unanswered questions by employers, and the risk of having a spike in new COVID-19 cases with disastrous consequences as soon as schools reopen is real.”

Earlier today, Malta’s minority teachers union, Union of Professional Educators (UPE) warned that it could issue industrial action if schools reopen at the end of September.

Earlier this week, Education Minister Owen Bonnici downplayed concerns over the reopening of schools, noting that over 50 guidelines have been published to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Today, Malta registered 106 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day rise in cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, Malta’s number of active cases stands at 591.

