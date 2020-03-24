Malta Trust Foundation To Donate 20,000 Masks To Maltese Healthcare Workers

The Malta Trust Foundation will be donating a consignment of 20,000 specialised face masks from China to the Prime Minister, GPs and NGOs to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation — a mix of surgical and KF94 masks, which can filter out 94 per cent of particulate matter and provides protection against droplets — stems from the collaboration between The Malta Trust Foundation and Chinese donors William Zeng, Nicole Yang and Li Hua.

“It is heartwarming to see our friends from China – who have their own ordeals to face – coming forward to give tangible help to our country,” President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Foundation head said.