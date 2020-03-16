د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Triples Fine For Violating Mandatory Quarantine Rules To €3,000

The fine for violating mandatory quarantine rules has increased threefold from €1,000 to €3,000, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

Abela said the fine has been increased after police found five irresponsible people breaching the quarantine period in recent days.

The Prime Minister also announced the closure of restaurants, bars, casinos, bingo halls and cinemas, effective from tomorrow.

“I appeal for cooperation. The more we cooperate, the faster this uncomfortable period will be over.”

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri warned quarantine breachers that police could very well conduct new spot-checks on their homes to find out whether they are abiding by the rules.

