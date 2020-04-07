Malta Tops European Rankings For Healthy Life Years At Birth For Men And Women

Amid the global health crisis, some good news about Malta’s health conditions has been released by Eurostat.

“How long is a person in the EU expected to live in a healthy condition?” is the question that a new study looked into – and Malta came out on top in both male and female categories.

Malta recorded the highest number of healthy life years in 2018 for women (73.4 years), followed by Sweden (72.0 years) and Ireland (70.4 years).

And when it comes to males, Malta came in second place, with an average of 71.9 years.