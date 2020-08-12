Malta To Start Testing Some Passengers Arriving From High-Risk Countries

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta will soon start testing some passengers arriving from high-risk destinations for COVID-19, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Over the coming days, Malta will ask passengers arriving from high-risk destinations to present a certificate proving they had tested negative for COVID-19 at least 48 hours before their arrival to the island.

If they don’t present this certificate, they could be made to undergo a swab test and if they refuse, they will be forced to go into quarantine.

“You should bring the certificate with you, because that will save us work, but if you don’t, then you should be aware that there’s a chance you will be tested when you land in Malta,” Fearne said when interviewed on TVM’s Rasimbras. “If you refuse, you will have to go in quarantine and you will need to get tested anyway before you are released.”

The list of high-risk routes and logistical details of this new procedure will be published in the near future.

Fearne described the current number of active cases (486) as “substantial, but not alarming”.

“We’re keeping the situation under control and are testing as much as possible,” he said. “We conducted around 2,250 tests over the past 24 hours, an absolute European record in terms of daily tests per capita.”

What do you make of this new measure?

