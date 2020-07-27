Malta To Reopen Schools On September 28th

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s scholastic year is set to open on September 28th.

The date was confirmed by Education Minister Owen Bonnici today during a parliamentary session. Responding to a parliamentary question by PN MP David Thake, Bonnici said that the lessons that authorities had learnt during this year’s Skolasajf will help open the schools in a positive manner.

Bonnici went on to say that through the success of Skolasajf, students were brought back to normality.

Malta’s schools were halted before summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, Skolasajf, the government’s summer school, went ahead under health authorities’ guidelines.

There had been much speculation as to when the scholastic year would open; following the announcement of the date, some concerned parents asked if there would be an option to continue studying from home.

