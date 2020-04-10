Malta To Publish Map Showing Where COVID-19 Patients Live 

Malta will in the coming days publish a map showing the localities in which COVID-19 patients live, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced.

Interviewed on Dissett earlier this week, Fearne said the numbers have grown to a point where such a map can be drawn up but urged people not to focus too much on the map.

“If a patient lives in Tarxien, it doesn’t necessarily mean he got infected in Tarxien because he could have gone to work on the other side of the island,” he said.

Fearne said that the current data doesn’t highlight any coronavirus hotspots on the island, except for the Ħal Far open centre, which was recently placed under quarantine for two weeks.

Malta has so far confirmed 337 COVID-19 cases. Two patients have died and 16 have officially recovered.