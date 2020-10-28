Malta To Open Two New COVID-19 Rapid Testing Centres

Malta will open two new COVID-19 rapid testing centres in the coming days, one at Boffa Hospital and another in the north of the country.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced this at a press conference today, the first day Malta started deploying rapid tests, which can deliver results in a matter of minutes.

These tests will initially be used for healthcare workers, incoming passengers at the airport and people working with the elderly, but it will later also be rolled out to educational institutions and other workplaces.

Around 20,000 rapid testing kits arrived in Malta yesterday and another 50,000 are expected to arrive next week.

