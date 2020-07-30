د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta To Acquire Ship To Keep Immigrants Quarantined At Sea

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

An expression of interest will be released by the Maltese government to acquire a ship that will be used to keep immigrants under quarantine.

The Home Affairs Ministry confirmed that the ship will be utilised when the Armed Forces of Malta have no other choice but to save drowning immigrants and migrants at risk of dying.

Instead of returning to shore, the immigrants will be isolated on the ship so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 if it turns out they are infected by the virus.

The government reiterated that it is working on decreasing the number of immigrant arrivals in Malta.

They claim that, over the last few weeks, thousands of Libyan immigrants were caught by the Libyan coast guard mid-journey and taken back to Libya.

The government only takes migrants in when Malta has no choice but to either save immigrants or let them drown. In these cases, Malta has to abide by legal and international obligations and save them.

They asserted that precautions are being taken with all incoming immigrants, who are kept under quarantine as soon as they enter the country.

The government also opened a Red Cross medical clinic in Ħal Far to help control the situation.

A total of 85 migrants brought in to Malta have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Do you agree with this proposal?

READ NEXT: 19 Migrants Rescued By Malta Yesterday Test Positive For COVID-19

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK