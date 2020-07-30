Malta To Acquire Ship To Keep Immigrants Quarantined At Sea

An expression of interest will be released by the Maltese government to acquire a ship that will be used to keep immigrants under quarantine.

The Home Affairs Ministry confirmed that the ship will be utilised when the Armed Forces of Malta have no other choice but to save drowning immigrants and migrants at risk of dying.

Instead of returning to shore, the immigrants will be isolated on the ship so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 if it turns out they are infected by the virus.

The government reiterated that it is working on decreasing the number of immigrant arrivals in Malta.

They claim that, over the last few weeks, thousands of Libyan immigrants were caught by the Libyan coast guard mid-journey and taken back to Libya.

The government only takes migrants in when Malta has no choice but to either save immigrants or let them drown. In these cases, Malta has to abide by legal and international obligations and save them.

They asserted that precautions are being taken with all incoming immigrants, who are kept under quarantine as soon as they enter the country.

The government also opened a Red Cross medical clinic in Ħal Far to help control the situation.

A total of 85 migrants brought in to Malta have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

