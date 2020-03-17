د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Small Business Chamber Launches Scheme To Help Workers At Risk Of Unemployment Find Another Job

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s union for small businesses has launched a scheme to help workers at risk of unemployment find a job at the few sectors that require more workers.

In a message to businesses, the Malta Chamber of SMEs urged them to “hang in there and support your employees a while longer”, at least until the government unveils its vision to safeguard jobs.

“In the meantime, we are starting an initiative of fostering workers,” it said. “Very few sectors are doing well or still going on and might need or can afford to take on the extra help at the moment. Whoever is in this situation is asked to get in touch so that we save some workers from redundancies.”

“Please get in touch with us if you can offer these opportunities. A number of businesses have workers who are risking imminent layoffs and also vehicles and equipment that is available ready for use.”

“The Malta Chamber of SMEs will help with the matchmaking. Nobody is looking to make any profit out of this. The only aim is to keep workers in employment and help each other.”

Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo told Lovin Malta that businesses looking to hire more people include supermarkets, pharmacies and delivery services.

For more details, you can contact the Chamber by calling 21232881 or by sending an email to fabian.demicoli@smechamber.mt.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has said the government will launch an aid package later this week as part of a “mini-budget” but has warned that the economy will take a hit regardless of the upcoming interventions.

READ NEXT: Malta Police Thanks Public After Finding No Quarantine Violators In 175 Spot-Checks

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK