‘Malta Shouldn’t Be The EU’s Carpet’: Parliamentary Petition Launched To Close Malta’s Ports To Illegal Immigrants

“With 1,500 persons per square kilometre, Malta has the densest population in the entire EU,” the creator of the petition, Giuseppe Aquilina said. “This means that on average, Malta has a population density of 1,377 persons per square kilometre more than any other EU member state.”

A parliamentary petition to close Malta’s ports to illegal immigrants has been launched, calling out the EU for its alleged inaction over our country’s immigration issue.

As of this article’s publication, the petition had amassed upwards of 4,000 signatures.

The petition’s grievance went on to describe how Malta has been constantly and consistently “taking on more illegal immigrants than it can support.”

“Because of this, serious problems have arisen for Maltese citizens.”

Aquilina criticised the European Union for treating our island as a “carpet” when it comes to the immigration issue.

“If the EU truly wants to solve illegal immigration, Malta should work to establish bases in Spain, France, and Italy whereby genuine cases can be identified,” Aquilina said. “Then, proper programmes should be put in place so that the immigrants can be proportionally spread out over a number of countries.”

The petition’s grievance concluded with a statement saying that a positive result in favour of our country will subsequently provide our politicians with more lobbying power when negotiating with foreign politicians.

