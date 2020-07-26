Malta Should Cancel Mass Events And Festa Marches, College Of Pathologists Says

Mass gatherings and festa marches should not be allowed to take place so as to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Malta College of Pathologists has said.

“In line with its mission statement of education in disease prevention and its expertise in microbiology and control of infectious diseases, the Malta College of Pathologists is alarmed by the recent cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to a mass gathering event of a purely entertainment value,” the College said.

“As highlighted in previous public statements, COVID-19 is still very much with us – as much as we would wish it otherwise. Anyone who believes that the challenge from this virus is over, shows a disregard to history and obliviousness to the fundamental principles of infectious disease transmission.”

“Just because we have thankfully experienced numerous days with no positive cases, does not in any way infer that the virus is defeated. Like all similar respiratory viruses, it is simply lying low… waiting for the right conditions to rear its frightening head; as last week’s event clearly proves.”