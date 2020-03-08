Malta Should Stop Flights To Northern Italy Though It Will Cost Economy Millions And Put Jobs At Risk, MDA’s Secretary-General Says

“I believe that flights from the parts of Italy that have been ordered under government lockdown should be halted immediately,” Michael Stivala said today.

The secretary-general of the Malta Developer’s Association called for the immediate stopping of all flights from northern Italy in an attempt to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

His call comes after the Italian government ordered up to 16 million people in Italy to remain under quarantine earlier today.

Since then, there have reportedly been clashes at the highest levels of Maltese government over the stopping of flights from Italy. Several organisations, including the Medical Association of Malta and the Union of Cabin Crew, amongst others, have called for the flights to be halted until the outbreak is over.

“This is a decision that I believe needs to be taken as soon as possible to protect all those living in Malta. We don’t need panic, but at the same time, we also need the best protection here,” Stivala ended.

Similarly, the UCC said: ‘As a union, we strongly think that the respective authorities should stop flights operating to high-risk countries not only for the benefit of our members but even more for the national interest.”

However, Prime Minister Robert Abela has urged for calm, saying that tomorrow is another “normal work and school day” for the country.

