Malta Should Slash Corporate Tax Rate By 10%, Consultancy Firm Proposes

Malta should slash its corporate tax rate by 10% to boost investment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, a local business consultancy firm has proposed.

SEED Consultancy, which was founded by economist JP Fabri and taxation specialist Nicky Gouder, urged Malta to reduce its corporate tax rate from 35% to 25% over a period of five years, equivalent to a 2% reduction every year until 2025.

This will place Malta’s corporate tax slightly higher than the EU average of 21.3%.

“We believe that the time is ripe to support Maltese businesses who have consistently invested heavily in their enterprises and employees,” they said. “We believe that such a reduction will spur investment and growth.”

Although Malta’s full imputation and tax refund system means the effective tax rate to shareholders is often reduced in practice, SEED argued that this only applies when a company actually distributes its profits.

“In the coming months and years, we would expect companies to re-invest such profits in the company and not distribute them, also due to the current economic situation.”

Meanwhile, it proposed that Malta recoup its losses by increasing taxes on plastic packaging, landfill use, sweetened products, and registration tax on vehicles that run on fossil fuels.