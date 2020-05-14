د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Should Open Safe Travel Corridors And Test Tourists For COVID-19, Small Business Chamber Proposes

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Malta should open tourist corridors with countries which have successfully contained the COVID-19 pandemic and test tourists upon arrival, the Malta Chamber of SMEs has proposed.

In a list of proposals to reignite the Maltese economy, which they presented to the government yesterday, the Chamber effectively endorsed a call by the European Commission to revive tourism across the EU.

The small business Chamber’s call to test tourists upon arrival is similar to plans recently announced by Iceland, which plans to open up to visitors by 15th June.

Travellers are set to be given a choice to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport or be quarantined for two weeks. They will also reportedly be expected to download an official contact tracing app.   

“[Malta needs to] set up an immediate, medium and long term plan for its tourism strategy,” the Chamber said. “Although the plans should not be set in stone when planning for the restart of safe tourism movements, plans are needed.”

“As an SME Chamber, we agree with the strategy of tourism corridors between Covid safe counties and also Covid tests for tourists travelling.”

Other notable proposals by the Chamber include a re-employment subsidy scheme for people who have lost their job due to the pandemic, whereby the government will cover €500 of their wages for a year upon re-employment.

They also called for the revision of income tax brackets so that income not exceeding €100,000 in profits will be taxed up to 20%, the removal of excise taxes on beauty products and tyres, and the introduction of a scheme which would see the government help retail outlets pay their rent until business improves.

What do you make of this proposal?

READ NEXT: Birkirkara Motorcyclist Dies In Early Morning Regional Road Traffic Accident

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK