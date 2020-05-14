Malta Should Open Safe Travel Corridors And Test Tourists For COVID-19, Small Business Chamber Proposes

Malta should open tourist corridors with countries which have successfully contained the COVID-19 pandemic and test tourists upon arrival, the Malta Chamber of SMEs has proposed.

In a list of proposals to reignite the Maltese economy, which they presented to the government yesterday, the Chamber effectively endorsed a call by the European Commission to revive tourism across the EU.

The small business Chamber’s call to test tourists upon arrival is similar to plans recently announced by Iceland, which plans to open up to visitors by 15th June.

Travellers are set to be given a choice to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport or be quarantined for two weeks. They will also reportedly be expected to download an official contact tracing app.