Malta Should Bring Back Vouchers With More Focus On Retail, Small Business Chamber Proposes

Did you enjoy using your COVID-19 vouchers? Well, the small business chamber is so satisfied by the scheme’s outcome so far that it wants to relaunch it… only with some serious tweaks.

According to a proposal by the Chamber of SMEs ahead of the upcoming budget, the government should distribute a second round of €100 vouchers, but this time with €40 in blue vouchers and €60 in red ones.

In the first round, which was recently extended till the end of October, residents of Malta were given €80 in red vouchers, which can be used at hotels, restaurants, bars and diving schools, and €20 in blue ones, which can be spent on retail and services provided by businesses who had to close due to the quasi-lockdown earlier this year.

If the government takes the Chamber’s proposal on board, people will get a further €60 to spend at hotels, restaurants, bars and diving schools, and €40 to spend on retail and services.