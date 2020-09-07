Malta Should Bring Back Vouchers With More Focus On Retail, Small Business Chamber Proposes
Did you enjoy using your COVID-19 vouchers? Well, the small business chamber is so satisfied by the scheme’s outcome so far that it wants to relaunch it… only with some serious tweaks.
According to a proposal by the Chamber of SMEs ahead of the upcoming budget, the government should distribute a second round of €100 vouchers, but this time with €40 in blue vouchers and €60 in red ones.
In the first round, which was recently extended till the end of October, residents of Malta were given €80 in red vouchers, which can be used at hotels, restaurants, bars and diving schools, and €20 in blue ones, which can be spent on retail and services provided by businesses who had to close due to the quasi-lockdown earlier this year.
If the government takes the Chamber’s proposal on board, people will get a further €60 to spend at hotels, restaurants, bars and diving schools, and €40 to spend on retail and services.
“The voucher scheme has worked very well and this is another main measure that has kept businesses afloat,” the proposal reads.
“Businesses have come across many vouchers and this has proven to be essential to boost consumer confidence. Having said this however businesses still feel that consumers have held back.”
“Apart from the uncertainty, for which the voucher scheme was primarily aimed, the second wave hit consumer confidence hard again and this dwindled spending. Without the vouchers, businesses confirm that the situation would have been much worse.”
“The winter season is however expected to be a hard one and we are therefore proposing a similar initiative with some tweaking and a campaign to sustain it,” they ended.
Do you agree with this proposal? Let us know in the comment section