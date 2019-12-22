د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Should Allow Open Pyres For Hindus Until Crematorium Is Up And Running, Hindu Statesman Says

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A US-based Hindu activist is calling for Malta to allow Hindus based in the country to use traditional open pyres until a  proper crematorium was built and available to use.

“Malta, not having mechanism for the cremation of deceased Hindus, was forcing the community to bury their loved ones in contradiction of their long-held beliefs that burial hindered soul’s journey,” Rajan Zed, the President of Universal Society of Hinduism, said in a statement.

While cremation was legalised in Malta last May, the details are still being ironed out, specifically whether the island should have a single crematorium or open the market up.

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar, who spearheaded the cremation, has maintained that a single crematorium is the most viable option given Malta’s relatively low population and death count.

However, Malta, Zed argued, should follow its constitution and respect the free exercise of religious worship. There were an estimated 840 people who practise the Hindu faith according to the Pew Research Centre.

Zed’s solution was for the government to allot a cremation ground near a body of water where Hindus could cremate their deceased on open pyres.

Rajan Zed was of the view that as a dominating majority in Malta, Catholics also had a moral responsibility to take care of minority brothers/sisters from different faith backgrounds, and should thus also seek equal treatment for all.

READ NEXT: More Than 10kg Of Cannabis Washes Up On The Gozitan Coast

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK