Malta Sends 500 Sacks Of Potatoes To Lebanon To Feed Beirut Blast Victims

Malta has sent 500 sacks of locally grown potatoes to Lebanon in an effort to combat the famine spreading in their country following a blast in Beirut.

This comes after Malta sent a giant delivery of potatoes to Namibia in summer to help battle famine citizens are facing there.

“For the second time this year, Maltese potatoes are feeding those who do not have anything to eat,” Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi said as they praised the initiative. 

Malta had been left with a major stockpile of locally-grown potatoes as foreign countries that used to import Maltese potatoes ran into difficulties as the COVID-19 pandemic spread. However, local organisers have found ways to use up the potato stocks, namely by helping those seriously in need abroad.

About 12,500kg of potatoes were sent to Lebanon in this shipment.

“Thank you to the coordination and initiative of Charles Pace, 500 sacks of Maltese potatoes have been bought and have been sent to Lebanon to feed people affected by the explosion that occurred recently,” the farmers group continued.

What do you make of this important shipment?

