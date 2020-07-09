د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Sees 20,000 Movements In First Week Of Airport Reopening

Around 20,000 movements were registered in Malta in the first week of airport’s reopening since the lifting of the travel ban.

There have been over 220 flights between Malta and 25 countries and regions approved as having the same epidemiological handling of COVID-19 and 11 trips by the Malta-Sicily catamaran.

The Tourism Ministry noted that a number of arrivals were tourists hailing from Austria, Denmark, Italy, Ireland and the Czech Republic.

In a statement, the ministry said that Malta’s leading hotels have expressed their content and are looking forward to July 15th, which will the complete lifting of the travel ban. 

Malta halted all commercial flights mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tourism Ministry said that 20,000 passengers have arrived, but the Malta International Airport clarified that it was 20,000 movements and just not arrivals. 

