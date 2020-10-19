Malta Seeks Retired And Private Health Workers To Join Its Swamped COVID-19 Response Team

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Malta’s health authorities have issued a public call for any healthcare professionals interested in forming part of its virus response team.

Candidates must be registered healthcare professionals, able to communicate in both Maltese and English, and wiling to work in one of three teams according to their professional competencies and availabilities.

People in the case management team will be tasked with carrying out phone conversations with COVID-19 positive patients, obtaining their medical history and contacts, liaising with their doctors, and liaising with health inspectors for any necessary disinfections.

Those in the contact tracing team will be tased with calling up close contact received from the case management team, formally placing them into quarantine if necessary and documenting them for the preparation of quarantine letters.