Malta Returns To ‘Normal’ Today As Public Health Emergency Legally Ends

As of today, a wide range of preventative measures rolled out in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic come to an end.

Malta has officially repealed its public health emergency status, meaning restrictions on several areas of life, such as mass events, the closure of schools and organised gatherings have been lifted.

Malta’s airport reopens today after three months of being shut down – and is set to open to even more countries in two weeks, on the 15th of July.

However, several guidelines remain in place, such as the wearing of masks where people may be more vulnerable, such as in churches or supermarkets, as well as when travelling via the airport.

Social distancing is still being urged at events such as weddings and any public gatherings, though it is not legally binding.

Malta has officially been in a public health emergency since 7th March, with unprecedented scenes of empty public spaces as well as social solidarity and support, showing the island’s true colours when the pressure kicks in.

Restaurants, clubs, hotels and bars began reopening over the last few weeks, with mixed results, as some industries finding it hard to return to the levels of profitability they were experiencing prior to the pandemic.

Government stimulus vouchers worth €100 are being sent to homes next week, and millions were given out to businesses and employers in supplements during the crisis in an attempt to keep the economy afloat.

Malta’s economic deficit went up by €600 million during the COVID-19 crisis. As of yesterday, Malta had recorded 0 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row.

However, with the government giving the go-ahead for things to begin returning to normality following some of the strangest three months the world has seen in a while, it looks like Malta’s summer might well and truly be starting.

