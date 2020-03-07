Malta Restricts Visiting Hours At Old People’s Homes, Only Two Visitors Allowed Per Resident At The Same Time

Visiting hours at old people’s homes have been restricted to afternoons and evenings and only two people will be allowed to visit a resident at any given time as part of new precautionary measures intended to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Social Solidarity Ministry and the Parliamentary Secretariat for Active Ageing announced the new precautionary measures in a joint statement today as the country confirmed its first three cases of the virus – a 12-year-old girl and her parents, who are believed to have contracted the virus while on holiday in Northern Italy.

“It’s very important that people who feel unwell or who have travelled to one of the countries indicated [as a country at high risk of the virus] by the Department of Public Health doesn’t visit their relatives in these residences. Everyone who visits an old people’s home must also wash their hands before they enter and after they leave.”

“All residential homes must have a disposable hand sanitisers at every entrance. Moreover, the visiting times will be restricted to the afternoon and evening and visitors will be limited to a maximum of two for every resident. This also applies to San Vincenz De Paul.”

They also announced that a new monitoring system will kick in at San Vincenz for everyone who enters the building, while outpatient appointments will all be rescheduled to a future date.