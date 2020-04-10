د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Rescues 66 Migrants From Its Waters But Promises They Will Be The Last

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

At least 66 migrants were rescued last night at around 10:30pm and brought into Isla Harbour.

A number of migrants were reportedly given medical treatment upon disembarking. The rescue comes just hours after Malta announced it was declaring it’s ports “unsafe” due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

Malta’s announcement came after a similar announcement by the Italian government. However, Malta had pledged to rescue this group of migrants before closing off its ports to future rescues.

The watchdog group Alarm Phone referred to the announcement in a tweet confirming the migrants’ rescue last night. 

“We call on Malta to stop non-assistance and attacks on people in distress! Do not use #Covid19 as an excuse to violate fundamental human rights!

What do you think of the current situation?

READ NEXT: Malta Will Start Reimbursing Salaries Next Week, ‘Will Be One Of First Countries In The World To Do So’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK