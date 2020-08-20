Malta Rescues 118 Migrants, Including Ten Women And One Newborn, From Sinking Boat

The Armed Forces of Malta have rescued 118 people that were aboard a sinking boat in Malta’s Search and Rescue Zone.

Among the 118 migrants are ten women, five children and one newborn baby.

In an official statement, the Home Affairs Ministry said that around 7,000 people were intercepted by the Libyan Authorities in the first seven months of this year. “The government is committed to continue cooperating with Libyan authorities to prevent more arrivals and minimise the loss of life in the Mediterranean,” they said.