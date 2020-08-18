Malta Reports 48 New Cases Of COVID-19 And Seven Recoveries

There are 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 7 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases up to 648.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however, yesterday’s cases include five cases which were family members, four which were direct contacts, three were work colleagues of previously-confirmed cases, two form part of the Mount Carmel cluster, one was traced back to the Paceville cluster whilst an additional two forming part of the cluster of language school, nine cases are related to clusters from elderly homes.

A total of 2124 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, which brings the total amount of swab tests up to 161057.

The total amount of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in March is now at 1423.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 18•08•2020

