There Are 20 New Patients Of COVID-19 In Malta

Malta’s Health Ministry has reported 20 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases up to 249.

Today’s cases report that five are related to a Paceville cluster, four are related to previously-known cases and the rest are all sporadic.

The majority of sporadic cases did not have contact with people when symptomatic.

The 16 cases reported yesterday among migrant arrivals was not included in the number of new cases but was added to the number of active cases.

This comes after 1,839 swab tests carried out over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there were two recoveries, meaning the island’s total current active cases now stand at 249.

