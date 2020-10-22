Malta Registers Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths

A 72-year-old woman and 82-year-old man have both died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The two elderly persons died last night at Mater Dei Hospital, becoming Malta’s 48th and 49th COVID-19 related deaths.

The 72-year-old woman was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 26th September and tested positive for COVID-19 on 5th October.

She continued to be treated at Mater Dei Hospital, where she died last night.

The 82-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 on 12th October. He was admitted to Mater Dei hospital on 13th October and was transferred to St Thomas Hospital on 16th October.

Due to his worsening condition, he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital again yesterday, where he died later in the evening.

According to the health ministry, both seniors suffered from underlying health conditions.

Just yesterday, a 68-year-old man became Malta’s 47th COVID-19 victim.

Rest in peace