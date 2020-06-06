د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers Two New COVID-19 Cases And 13 Recoveries With Active Cases Down To 22

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, found after 877 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

13 recoveries have been registered, bringing the total number of active cases to 22.

So far, there have been 576 recoveries and near 75,000 swab tests conducted since the outbreak of COVID-19 began in March.

Malta is in the process of lifting the rest of its restrictions related to the pandemic, with bars and clubs allowed to reopen as of yesterday and the airport set to open as of 1st July.

