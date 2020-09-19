Malta Registers Two COVID-19 Deaths Over The Past 24 Hours

There have been two COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to health authorities.

The first death was a 72-year-old female patient who was admitted to Mater Dei on August 11th and tested positive for COVID-19 on August 12th.

She was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit on August 15th where she remained until she passed away last night.

The second death was an 86-year-old female patient who also passed away at ICU last night. She tested positive for COVID-19 on September 8th and was admitted to ICU on September 16th.

Malta has registered a total of four COVID-19 deaths over the past week.

A total of 19 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away since March.

It is unclear whether the two patients who passed away last night suffered from any underlining health conditions.

Rest in peace