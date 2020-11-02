د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Registers Record-Breaking 218 New COVID-19 Patients

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A record-breaking number of new COVID-19 patients have been registered today after the country recorded 218 new cases and 111 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.

This means that the number of active cases is now 1937.

Testing has reached record highs after 3,557 swabs were conducted. The increase comes after Malta introduced rapid testing kits in the country.

Today’s cases are still being investigated.

Malta has introduced several measures to curb virus transmission in the community. Masks have been made mandatory in public, groups have been limited to six, bars have been forced into a month lockdown, and restrictions have been placed on snack bars.

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 02•11•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Monday, 2 November 2020

Share with someone who needs to read the latest figures!

READ NEXT: Eight Months Later: Miriam Pace’s Husband Lambasts Authorities’ Apathy

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK