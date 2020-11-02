Malta Registers Record-Breaking 218 New COVID-19 Patients

A record-breaking number of new COVID-19 patients have been registered today after the country recorded 218 new cases and 111 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.

This means that the number of active cases is now 1937.

Testing has reached record highs after 3,557 swabs were conducted. The increase comes after Malta introduced rapid testing kits in the country.

Today’s cases are still being investigated.

Malta has introduced several measures to curb virus transmission in the community. Masks have been made mandatory in public, groups have been limited to six, bars have been forced into a month lockdown, and restrictions have been placed on snack bars.