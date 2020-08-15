Malta Registers 72 New Cases Of COVID-19, Largest Single-Day Figure Recorded To Date

There are 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, the largest single-day figure since the pandemic arrived on our shores.

The record number excludes migrants who have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are also 20 recoveries, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 557.

According to saħħa, preliminary investigations suggest that some of the new cases are contacts of previously known cases.

A total of 2,435 swabs have been carried out over the past 24 hours.