Malta Registers 72 New Cases Of COVID-19, Largest Single-Day Figure Recorded To Date

There are 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, the largest single-day figure since the pandemic arrived on our shores.

The record number excludes migrants who have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are also 20 recoveries, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 557.

According to saħħa, preliminary investigations suggest that some of the new cases are contacts of previously known cases.

A total of 2,435 swabs have been carried out over the past 24 hours.

Over the past week, Malta has registered a record number of COVID-19 cases and has had several travel restrictions imposed on it by other countries.

The Medical Association of Malta is accusing Malta’s hotel lobby group of applying pressure on the government, leading to “disastrous consequences” for the country’s tourism industry and public health.

What do you think of the latest figures? 

 

