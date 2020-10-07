Malta Registers 68 New COVID-19 Cases Alongside 53 Recoveries

There are 68 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta together with 53 new recoveries, health authorities confirmed today.

This means the total number of active cases is now 536.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however, some are stemming from family members, work colleagues and social gatherings.

Today’s numbers come after a total of 2,497 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours

As such, the total number of overall cases is now 3,442 with a total of 2,865 recoveries.

Earlier today, a 96-year-old woman became Malta’s 41st COVID-19 victim.