Malta Registers 63 New Patients Of COVID-19 And 31 Recoveries As Active Cases Spike

The health guidelines are again showing their effectivity as Malta’s COVID-19 cases continue to drop, with the country registering 63 new cases and 31 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This means that Malta’s number of active cases now stands at 388. Today’s new cases come after just under 2,044 swab test were conducted over the 24 hours, a large increase from yesterday’s amount.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however, from yesterday’s cases it’s been uncovered that five were family relatives, three were work colleagues, one case was a direct contact of other cases, one case was imported and seven were from different elderly homes.

Malta’s total number of cases now stands at 2,162, with the country also having had 14 tragic deaths attributed to coronavirus.

