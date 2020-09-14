Malta Registers 53 New COVID-19 And 18 Recoveries

Malta has registered 53 new cases and 18 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This means that Malta’s number of active cases now stands at 499. Today’s new cases come after 1,736 swab tests were conducted over the 24 hours, a decrease from yesterday’s amount.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however, from yesterday’s cases it’s been uncovered that 16 cases were family relatives of previously-known cases, two were work colleagues of previous patients, two cases were direct contact of other cases, two cases were imported, two cases came from the bodybuilding competition cluster and besides the 24 cases from a Fgura care home reported yesterday another two cases were from that elderly home.

Since the first case in Malta in March, there have been 2405 cases and this morning saw the 16th death attributed to COVID-19.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 14•09•2020

