Malta Registers 47 New COVID-19 Patients And 42 Recoveries As Active Cases Edge Up

47 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 recoveries were recorded in Malta in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total active cases up to 522.

This follows a few days of particularly high COVID-19 numbers, with Malta recording 57 new cases yesterday.

Earlier today, a 90-year old woman became Malta’s 40th COVID-19 related death. The elderly woman was admitted to Mater Dei hospital on 30th August and was confirmed positive on 30th September.

Yesterday’s cases include 28 family members of previously-known cases and two from the Paceville cluster.

A total of 1,961 swab tests were conducted yesterday.

What do you make of these numbers?

