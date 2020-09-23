د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers 42 New Patients Of COVID-19 And 60 New Recoveries As Active Cases Reach 658

Malta has registered 42 new cases and 60 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Two new patients related to clusters inside St Joseph’s Home for the Elderly were registered with yesterday’s cases.

There were also two new patients registered yesterday which were related to the Casa Antonia cluster.

This means that Malta’s number of active cases now stands at 658. Today’s new cases come after 2,444 swab tests were conducted over the 24 hours, a slight decrease from yesterday’s amount.

Since the first case in Malta in March, there have been 2,856 cases and 25 deaths attributed to COVID-19, with the last one being reported earlier this morning.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 23•09•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov |
Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

