Malta Registers 42 New COVID-19 Cases And 18 Recoveries As Active Cases Reach 680

Malta has registered 42 new cases and 18 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This means that Malta’s number of active cases now stands at 680. Today’s new cases come after 2,303 swab tests were conducted over the 24 hours, a slight decrease from yesterday’s amount.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however from yesterday’s cases it’s been uncovered that 13 were family relatives of previously-known cases, three were direct contacts and two were work colleagues of other patients and three were from social gatherings.

Since the first case in Malta in March, there have been 2,898 cases and 27 deaths attributed to COVID-19, with the last two being reported earlier this morning.

